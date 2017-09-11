Demi Lovato Sizzles In Red Plunging Peek-a-Boo Cleavage Dress With Matching Heels

Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular. Rex Shutterstock

Demi Lovato has been a fan of the flattering plunging neckline all summer. The star recently wore it when she sang the National Anthem at the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight and also rocked a memorable plunging pantsuit ensemble during a press appearance in New York last month.

Now she’s back with yet another eye-catching look that took the plunge to the next level at this year’s Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular, held in Los Angeles. Lovato debuted a bold Bibhu Mohapatra red dress with a low peek-a-boo cutout, which made for memorable formal wear one. She continued the show-stopping outfit with matching $800 Gianvito Rossi open-toed sandals. The Italian pumps were made with an elegant velvet material that completely covered the shoe and featured a 4-inch heel.

The Grammy-nominated singer made a strong case for red, and we hope she keeps the color going in her wardrobe.

Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular. Splash News

Gianvito Rossi Portofino ankle-strap sandals, $815; barneys.com

