Look at the Clever Ways Victoria’s Secret Angels Styled Their Bralettes and Short Shorts With Shoes at Coachella

View Slideshow L-R: Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd at the Victoria's Secret Angel Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Some stars will lament their fashion choices at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but that will not be the case for Alessandra Ambrosio and and her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd.

The models arrived for the lingerie brand’s Angel Oasis party at the festival on Friday wearing bralettes, short shorts and comfy footwear — all wise outfits for what looked like a spectacular soiree.

Alessandra Ambrosio wears boots at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Alessandra Ambrosio’s boots at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis party at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Skriver and Ambrosio jointly celebrated their birthdays by blowing out cakes. Skriver turned 24 on that day and Ambrosio turned 36 on Tuesday.

Ambrosio had on a nude bralette with denim short shorts and brown cowboy boots.

Alessandra Ambrosio, left, and Josephine Skriver blow out birthday candles at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis party at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Speaking to FN at the launch of Schutz’s second U.S. boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif., last year, the stunner revealed her style rules to follow for standing and dancing hours on end at Coachella.

“I think it’s all about comfortable shoes,” she said. “I was wearing sandals and boots — no heels [last year]. Flat boots, cowboy style, rock ‘n’ roll. Something that I could walk in miles and miles and be very comfortable — that’s what it’s all about.”

Ambrosio and the Angels enjoyed enjoyed a boat ride and posed for photos at the bash.

Skriver received a manicure at the event and sat on a swinging chair with Hunt, who sipped a cocktail. She looked sleek in a bralette with matching Timberland boots and white short shorts.

Timberland’s 6-inch premium women’s mint green waterproof boots feature a leather upper designed to keep feet dry and leather lining for comfort and durability.

Josephine Skriver wears mint green Timberland boots that match her lingerie top at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Timberland’s mint green women’s 6-inch boots; $175; Timberland.com. Courtesy of Timberland.

The footwear incorporates more treatments that enhance conditions for comfort, including a padded collar around the ankle and an anti-fatigue midsole and removable footbed.

The shoes retail for $170 on Timberland.com.

