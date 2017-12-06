Chloë Grace Moretz Recalls a Very Memorable Moment as a Coach Ambassador

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz Rex Shutterstock

Chloë Grace Moretz — who has helped fuel Coach’s dramatic transformation as a brand ambassador — recently recalled her most memorable moment with the label. It was in July 2016, when she donned a custom Coach pantsuit on stage at the Democratic National Convention to support presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“It was very important to me and also a major step for the Coach brand,” Moretz told us last week at the 31st annual FN Achievement Awards. “It helped [define] who the Coach girl was and what she stands for.”

Moretz, who has been working with the label since 2015 and is now the face of its fragrance, said she and executive creative director Stuart Vevers have “found so much inspiration from each other.”

The actress wore a custom Coach suit to support Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention. Rex Shutterstock

At the FNAAs, Moretz was on stage again — in head-to-toe Coach — to introduce Tapestry Inc. CEO Victor Luis, who received FN’s Person of the Year award. She paired a green leather jacket and navy dress with sparkly silver heels. “What I like about these shoes is, even though they are heels, they are still comfortable,” said Moretz, who was accompanied by her boyfrien, Brooklyn Beckham. “I can dance in them or I can walk the New York streets in them. They’re functional.”

Moretz said that while many of her shoes are casual, she has an affinity for heels too. “You can wear a T-shirt and jeans and throw on a heel, and it transforms your entire look.”