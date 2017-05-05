Chiara Ferragni Channeled Paris Hilton (and Kendall Jenner) in Her 30th-Birthday Outfit

Chiara Ferragni celebrated her 30th birthday in Milan on May 4. Splash

They say what goes around, comes around, and it turns out Paris Hilton’s style is no exception.

Back in November, Kendall Jenner wore a custom dress designed to look very similar to the Julien Macdonald dress Paris Hilton wore on her 21st birthday in 2002. Jenner was not afraid to note the reference, posting a photo on Instagram with the caption “Vintage Paris Hilton vibes.”

Paris Hilton at her 21st birthday party in 2002, wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. REX Shutterstock

vintage Paris Hilton vibes A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 3, 2016 at 8:24am PDT

Chiara Ferragni seemed to draw the same influence on Thursday when she celebrated her 30th birthday in Milan, wearing a similar look — hers was a custom dress by Swarovski. Ferragni, founder of the blog The Blonde Salad and creator of the eponymous shoe line Chiara Ferragni Collection, partied with family and friends, including her famous rapper boyfriend, Fedez. If Ferragni wore this dress, we know it has to be a hot trend, given that she was honored with Footwear News‘ Style Influencer Award at the 2016 FN Achievement Awards.

Chaira Ferragni wearing a custom Swarovski dress to celebrate her 30th birthday in Milan. Splash

Ready for my birthday party #Chiara30 A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on May 4, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Thanks to everybody for an amazing party and to @swarovski for my custom made shiny dress ✨ #Chiara30 A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on May 5, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

