Chelsea Manning Wears This Classic Sneaker on First Day of Prison Release — And She Could Land in Vogue Fashion Spread

Chelsea Manning. AP Images.

After seven years in prison, Chelsea Manning was released today and took to social media to chronicle how she’s enjoying her first day of freedom — with greasy food and classic sneakers.

“First steps of freedom!!” the 29-year-old captioned an image of her Converse high-top sneakers, which she followed up with a look at her pepperoni pizza lunch.

First steps of freedom!! 😄 . . #chelseaisfree A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 17, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Manning was a former United States Army soldier who was sentenced to a 35-year prison term after she was convicted of charges related to disclosing classified military documents to WikiLeaks. President Obama commuted her term 28 years earlier than her original sentence while he was in office, and her release date was scheduled for today, May 17.

Born Bradley Edward Manning, she announced in 2013 that she was a transgender woman and changed her name to Chelsea.

Manning might be trading in her Chuck Taylors for a pair of shoes fit for the pages of Vogue. According to WWD, editor in chief Anna Wintour “is asking designers to submit looks for the fashion spread,” a source revealed.

Adding, “A spokeswoman for Vogue would not confirm or deny the news, instead offering: ‘We do not comment on rumors of future editorial.'”