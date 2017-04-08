This Is How Charlize Theron’s Pretty Pedicure Matched Her Ladylike Gucci Look

View Slideshow Charlize Theron wears Gucci. REX Shutterstock.

Indeed, looks can be deceiving. Charlize Theron cut a very ladylike in Gucci separates at “The Fate of the Furious” (“Fast & Furious 8”) premiere in Madrid on Friday.

Though she plays an icy villain in the action flick, she showed her softer side with a delicate look by incorporating complementary styling from head to toe.

Charlize Theron wears Gucci separates with cutout black booties at “The Fate of the Furious” (“Fast & Furious 8”) premiere in Madrid on Friday. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Charlize Theron’s cutout black booties with goldtone hardware embellishments. REX Shutterstock.

The Oscar winner had on a white Gucci ruffled silk-Georgette blouse with a black bow, and the label’s black pleated military skirt that featured pearl detail buttons with gold-tone brass plaques.

The embellishments were the perfect answer to her cutout-style black booties, which were adorned with matching gold hardware. And through the straps of the open profile on the shoe, she showcased her pearlized off-white pedicure that pulled it all together.

Charlize Theron wears Gucci separates with cutout black booties at “The Fate of the Furious” (“Fast & Furious 8”) premiere in Madrid on Friday. Soccer stars Antoine Griezmann, left, and Filipe Luis presented her with a jersey. REX Shutterstock.

Theron was joined by the franchise’s star Vin Diesel, who had on a “Fast & Furious 8”-branded black T-shirt with white trousers and black boots.

The actors were presented with jerseys emblazoned with their names on the back from soccer stars Antoine Griezmann and Filipe Luis.

Vin Diesel wears a black T-shirt with white trousers and black boots at “The Fate of the Furious” premiere in Madrid on Friday. REX Shutterstock.

“The Fate of the Furious” will be released in U.S. theaters on Friday.

Click through the gallery to view more photos.