Céline Dion Hits the Streets in Edgy Pinstripe Ruffled Suit & Dramatic 6-Inch Heels

Céline Dion knows plenty about The Power of Love — and the power of pinstripes and pumps.

The Canadian singer was not hard to miss when she strutted down the streets of Paris today in an edgy look that had dramatic proportions and silhouettes from top to bottom.

For her outing, Dion wore Ellery’s pinstripe suit that included an oversized, boxy blazer teamed with matching fitted trousers that had flared, bell bottom-style hems. Other striking details included voluminous ruffled sleeves with dangling material below the elbow — and the design treatment continued around the pant legs, where the cuffs incorporated flared ruffles from the mid-calf downward.

The footwear was a real statement-maker, too. Dion’s black patent leather pumps featured a low pitch and left her soaring on a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

While making her way outside, onlookers took notice of the Grammy winner and she indulged some lucky fans with her autograph.

Dion’s stylist, Law Roach, has given the entertainer a high-fashion makeover. She’s currently performing concerts in Europe ahead of returning to her Las Vegas residency in the fall.

