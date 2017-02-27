Celebrity Stylists’ Oscars Behind-the-Scenes Photos You Need to See

Stylist Rob Zangardi snapped this photo of his client Hailee Steinfeld wearing Ralph & Russo for the 2017 Oscars. Instagram/Rob Zangardi

Want to get a look at some of the behind-the-scenes moments at the Oscars? Look no further than these celebrity stylists’ Instagram accounts. This is where you can see all of the gowns, shoes and jewels the stars chose for their big Oscars moment.

Elizabeth Stewart shared perhaps the best photo of all. The stylist to Actress in a Supporting Role winner Viola Davis was backstage after the star won her award to help her switch from a pair of Stuart Weitzman platfroms to YRU sneakers.

Live from backstage! The incomparable @violadavis after her OSCAR WIN!! With brilliant team member @jennybrunt1 backstage at the ready with @yrushoes platforms for comfort. Thanks @stuartweitzman for carrying Viola to the win! A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Kate Young, who works with Michelle Williams and Dakota Johnson, shared the bling-y details of the stars’ Louis Vuitton (Williams) and Gucci (Johnson) dresses.

@cartier & @gucci A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

@louisvuitton A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:35pm PST

Petra Flannery had a sweet message and Boomerang video ready to post after her client Emma Stone won Actress in a Leading Role wearing a Givenchy gown.

Congratulations to #EmmaStone!!!! I love this beautiful girl!!! The first woman to win an Oscar wearing @givenchyofficial since Audrey Hepburn! ❤️❤️❤️ #LaLaLand A post shared by Petra Flannery (@petraflannery) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

Erin Walsh gave us an up-close look at Thandie Newton’s Schiaparelli gown that she wore to the Vanity Fair party.

@elsaschiaparelli #details @vanityfair #oscars2017 💜 A post shared by Erin Walsh (@erinwalshnyc) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Styling duo Jill and Jordan snapped photos of their stock of Christian Louboutin shoes for their clients, and they also shared a shot of Sofia Vergara, who wore a Michael Kors dress and Louboutin heels to the Vanity Fair party.

#redsoles for the biggest #redcarpet #oscars @louboutinworld A post shared by @jillandjordan on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Karla Welch was both serious and silly with her Oscars night posts. First, she shared a snap of the blue ACLU ribbon worn by Ruth Negga, but then she shared a photo while she and Negga hammed it up in the car ride to the Oscars venue.

The accessory I'm most proud of #ACLU #MegaNegga The @aclu is the reason the Loving's were allowed to be married. They represent those who need it the most. This is something we ALL should believe in, regardless of political party. A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

Cristina Ehrlich revealed the enviable jewelry her clients would be wearing. She also zoomed in on the intricate details of the stars’ gowns for a peek at the stunning gowns that would later hit the red carpet.

The OSCARS diet 💎💎💎 #CEloves #bts @lorraineschwartz A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

HOLLYWOOD SQUARES ✂️✂️✂️#CEloves #Oscars A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Call of Duty #bestactress #CEloves #brielarson #oscardelarenta A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Rob Zangardi, who works with Mariel Washere to style stars including Hailee Steinfeld, Ciara and Emily Ratajkowski, snapped a photo of Steinfeld ready to go in her Ralph & Russo dress.

🌺 @haileesteinfeld #RandM A post shared by Rob Zangardi (@robzangardi) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

More jewelry-induced envy came courtesy of Jason Bolden, who works with Taraji P. Henson, Ava DuVernay and Kiersey Clemons.

Thank You @niravmodijewels For All These Lovely Jewels!!! #oscars #JSNstyleteam 💎❤💎 A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:46pm PST

Want more Oscars coverage?

10 Stars Who Matched Their Shoes to Their Gowns at the 2017 Oscars

Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander and More Celebs Chose the Color of the Year for Oscars Festivities

9 Yellow Shoes for Spring Inspired by Naomie Harris’ Oscars Look

The 18 Best-Dressed Stars on the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet