Celebrity Stylists’ Oscars Behind-the-Scenes Photos You Need to See

Want to get a look at some of the behind-the-scenes moments at the Oscars? Look no further than these celebrity stylists’ Instagram accounts. This is where you can see all of the gowns, shoes and jewels the stars chose for their big Oscars moment.
Elizabeth Stewart shared perhaps the best photo of all. The stylist to Actress in a Supporting Role winner Viola Davis was backstage after the star won her award to help her switch from a pair of Stuart Weitzman platfroms to YRU sneakers.
Kate Young, who works with Michelle Williams and Dakota Johnson, shared the bling-y details of the stars’ Louis Vuitton (Williams) and Gucci (Johnson) dresses.
Petra Flannery had a sweet message and Boomerang video ready to post after her client Emma Stone won Actress in a Leading Role wearing a Givenchy gown.
Erin Walsh gave us an up-close look at Thandie Newton’s Schiaparelli gown that she wore to the Vanity Fair party.
Styling duo Jill and Jordan snapped photos of their stock of Christian Louboutin shoes for their clients, and they also shared a shot of Sofia Vergara, who wore a Michael Kors dress and Louboutin heels to the Vanity Fair party.
Karla Welch was both serious and silly with her Oscars night posts. First, she shared a snap of the blue ACLU ribbon worn by Ruth Negga, but then she shared a photo while she and Negga hammed it up in the car ride to the Oscars venue.
That's a Wrap! Thank you to all you wonderful designers, including ones who graciously lent and didn't make the cut, the tireless PR teams, All my team, family ( hi, remember me ), glam squads, MY GIRLS – who let me dress and boss them around. My tireless assistant @siena_montesano – you're a fucking legend! We all might complain but let's face it, We love #awardsseason #yaymovies #yayartists
Cristina Ehrlich revealed the enviable jewelry her clients would be wearing. She also zoomed in on the intricate details of the stars’ gowns for a peek at the stunning gowns that would later hit the red carpet.
Rob Zangardi, who works with Mariel Washere to style stars including Hailee Steinfeld, Ciara and Emily Ratajkowski, snapped a photo of Steinfeld ready to go in her Ralph & Russo dress.
More jewelry-induced envy came courtesy of Jason Bolden, who works with Taraji P. Henson, Ava DuVernay and Kiersey Clemons.
Want more Oscars coverage?
10 Stars Who Matched Their Shoes to Their Gowns at the 2017 Oscars
Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander and More Celebs Chose the Color of the Year for Oscars Festivities
9 Yellow Shoes for Spring Inspired by Naomie Harris’ Oscars Look
Recent Comments