Cardi B Rocks the House In Sparkling Bodysuit, Ripped Fishnets, Thigh-Highs and Fierce Red Hot Talon Nails

Cardi B is everywhere right now. From Art Basel to iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball and now, Vogue’s pre-holiday bash with Dirty Lemon.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker — who just debuted her collaboration with FN cover star, Steve Madden — hit the mag’s party at World of McIntosh Townhouse in NYC’s Soho neighborhood Thursday night, where she performed and stirred cocktails.

There was no missing the 25-year-old rapper, who stood out in a nude embellished bodysuit featuring black ornate sequin detailing paired with thigh-high pointed black stiletto boots. Fishnet stockings with holes and fierce acrylic nails that were shaped like talons and were heavily embellished completed the Bronx-born artist’s outfit.

Cardi B wearing an embellished bodysuit. Instagram

The ultra pointy black boots were an apt choice for the ensemble and added some attention to the Grammy-nominated rapper’s famous curves.

The night before, Cardi made headlines for gifting fiancé Offset, of the trio Migos, a custom Rolls-Royce Wraith for his 26th birthday at a lavish party in Los Angeles at The MacArthur called the “Set Gala.”

For the occasion, the newly engaged star sported a Nicolas Jebran dress with Christian Louboutin sandals.

