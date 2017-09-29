Beyoncé Announces New Song for Hurricane Relief in Off-White and Sneakers

Beyoncé announced a new song to benefit hurricane and earthquake relief efforts. Instagram @beyonce

Beyoncé on Instagram yesterday surprised fans with a snippet of a new song that she has released to benefit a good cause. The star remixed “Mi Gente” by Colombian artist J Balvin, which features the “Crazy in Love” songstress singing in Spanish. According to her post and her website, all of the proceeds from the song will be donated to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Mexico as well as Puerto Rico and other affected Caribbean islands.

In the series of Instagram posts promoting the song, the 36-year-old rocked a striped colorful look backed by a vibrant red, yellow and green background. The Solace London Hayford Dress she wore features a button-up silhouette and slit, which she cinched with a yellow Off-White Industrial Belt. Opting for low-top white sneakers, the mother of three embraced the casual style she has been spotted in as of late.

