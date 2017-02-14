Bella Hadid Debuts as Face of Tag Heuer Wearing Gym Clothes and Stilettos

Bella Hadid at a Tag Heuer event in New York on Feb. 13. REX Shutterstock

On Monday, Swiss watch company Tag Heuer announced the new face of its brand: model-of-the-moment Bella Hadid.

The 20-year-old appeared at an event for the brand at a New York City Equinox gym with the company’s CEO Jean-Claude Biver. Tag Heuer first teased its new ambassador on social media before revealing Hadid in a video.

A warm welcome to the stunning @bellahadid, joining our family as #TheNewFaceofTAGHeuer! Stay tuned for more! #DontCrackUnderPressure pic.twitter.com/SV0TiBwOO5 — TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) February 14, 2017

#TheNewFaceOfTAGHeuer is a maverick that never backs down and never cracks! Meet our New Ambassador @bellahadid. #DontCrackUnderPressure pic.twitter.com/W2opjThCh1 — TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) February 14, 2017

At the event, Hadid was dressed in an outfit typical of her bare-it-all style. She wore a Nike black sports bra and black leggings, but instead of completing the look with sneakers, she wore a pair of black stilettos.

Bella Hadid wearing a sports bra, leggings and pumps at a Tag Heuer event. REX Shutterstock

Hadid attended the event in between all of the New York Fashion Week runway shows she’s walked in, including Prabal Gurung, Zadig & Voltaire, Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera.

