Bella Hadid Styles Dior’s See-Through Lace Dress With These Romantic Sandals

Winnie Harlow (L) and Bella Hadid at Dior's Art of Color dinner. REX Shutterstock

Bella Hadid’s latest look by Dior had a touch of “romance” from head to toe — the supermodel said so herself on Instagram on Thursday.

Clad in a lace gown and ladylike sandals, Hadid posed for photos at the brand’s Art of Color dinner in Arles, France, where she was joined by fellow model Winnie Harlow.

Peter Phillips and Bella Hadid at Dior’s Art of Color dinner. REX Shutterstock

Detail of Bella Hadid’s sandals. REX Shutterstock

Hadid cut an elegant figure in the corset-style dress that featured see-through panels around the bodice and skirt. The sheer fabric and ornate cut-out design revealed a hint of skin around the legs and midsection.

The luxury label’s branding was featured in large letters along thick white straps around the shoulders and the waistline. Most flattering of all was Hadid’s chic matching black patent leather sandals.

Winnie Harlow wears a red dress with matching pointed-toe pumps. REX Shutterstock

The footwear incorporated thin cascading straps that wrapped from below the ankle, down to the midfoot and around the toebed.

The straps were embellished with a butterfly and dove ornament. A sexy, thin 4.5-inch stiletto heel complemented the silhouette.

Meanwhile, Harlow embraced a bold shade of red in her princess-style gown that featured frayed edges around the bodice, with thin spaghetti straps and a voluminous sheer skirt. She completed the outfit with pointed-toe patent leather pumps.