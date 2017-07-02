Bella Hadid’s Legs-for-Days Illusion Included A Flirty Dress & Glitter Pumps

Bella Hadid wears a white dress with Christian Louboutin pumps in Venice. Courtesy of Instagram

Channeling Old Hollywood glamour, Bella Hadid made an arrival in bombshell style on Friday at the Bulgari Festa in Venice.

For the luxury brand’s soiree, the supermodel highlighted her figure in a flirty white dress by Nicolas Jebran teamed with Christian Louboutin’s glitter pumps.

June 30: #BellaHadid and #LilyAldridge at the #BulgariFesta gala in Venice. A post shared by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

The gown featured a plunging neckline with ruching around the waistline and a front slit that was cut from above the hip.

She completed the look with Bulgari’s diamond collar and bracelet.

Baby Bel #bellahadid #BulgariFesta 💓 A post shared by Hadid Family ✨ (@bestofhadid) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Still, what was most impressive was Hadid’s elegant legs-for-days fashion statement.

Already standing tall at 5-foot 9-inches, Hadid’s styling by Elizabeth Sulcer and carefully-coordinated pose created the illusion of more height and long legs.

Hadid achieved the glamour trick by pointing one heel outward — closer to the camera — and slightly leaning away with the other side of her body. The gown’s slit was cut at an angle from above the hip down to the skirt’s floor-length hem, where she created visual length by drawing attention upward in a diagonal pattern.

Louboutin’s silver sparkling footwear had a pointed-toe profile on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel for an elegant boost in height.

Hadid was feted by Lily Aldridge and Laura Harrier at the label’s gala.

“Venice is so beautiful✨😍Feeling so lucky to be here with my amazing #BulgariFamily for #BulgariFesta 💎🦋💎🦋💎🦋an incredible night with incredible people! Thank you!” Hadid captioned an Instagram photo.

Hadid has been heating up social media while fulfilling her duties in the Italian city. One day earlier, she left little to the imagination posing in only a nude thong and jewelry. On Wednesday, she hit the streets in knee-high Saint Laurent black velvet boots and a bodysuit. “Mrs. Officer,” she captioned a photo of herself surrounded by men in uniform.

in Eutopia 🌬🦋💙 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:07am PDT