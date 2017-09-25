Bella Hadid Bids Farewell to Milan Fashion Week In Nike x Off-White

Bella Hadid leaving Milan Fashion Week. Splash News

After nearly a week of strutting down runways and attending stylish parties, it was time for Bella Hadid to say goodbye to Milan Fashion Week. The model and fashion icon headed to the airport on Sunday in Nike x Off-White sneakers, jeans and a hoodie — the perfect blend of comfort and style.

Unique and refined, Hadid’s Blazer Mid sneakers feature a prominent Nike swoosh in black over a white base, along with Off-White branding printed on the upper. This exclusive style is from the recent Nike x Off-White collaboration ‘The Ten.” Hadid was the second person to wear the style, stepping out in the sneakers this summer before the collection was released.

Bella Hadid wearing Nike x Off-White while leaving Milan Fashion Week Splash News

Hadid finished her airplane-ready look with a trendy varsity jacket, also by Off-White. The cotton jacket features diagonal white stripes printed down the arms and the logo “White” printed on the back.

Bella Hadid wearing Nike x Off-White while leaving Milan Fashion Week. Splash News

Off-White Varsity jacket, $1,293; Farfetch.com

