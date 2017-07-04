Bella Hadid’s Latest Looks Are Giving Off Major ‘Clueless’ Vibes

View Slideshow Bella Hadid's styles nod the film "Clueless." REX Shutterstock

Bella Hadid was born a year after the cult classic “Clueless” (1995) came out, but the model is drawing major style inspiration from the movie with her latest looks.

In “Clueless,” Alicia Silverstone stars as “it”-girl Cher, who falls for her dorky stepbrother, Josh. Fashion from the film is about as ’90s as you can get — and since ’90s trends are back in style, it makes sense that the movie’s looks would appear on current style stars.

Hadid’s most recent outfit draws obvious comparisons to the film. Dressed in a midriff-baring yellow checkered shirt and white booties, Hadid resembled Cher in perhaps the most iconic look from the flick: a yellow checkered jacket and skirt, paired with thigh-high stockings and white pumps.

Bella Hadid wears a midriff-baring yellow plaid top with a Topshop shirt and trendy white boots. Splash

This isn’t the first time the stylish 20-year-old has looked to “Clueless” for outfit ideas. In February, she sported a red and black striped shirt and dark miniskirt, accessorizing with a black purse and knee-high boots — a modern twist on the black and white plaid outfit Cher’s best friend, Dionne, wore in the film, which featured a red cardigan for a pop of color and knee-high black socks, paired with a similar bag.

Hadid has also worn pants inspired by the plaid sets the film popularized, such as a black-and-white pair she wore with a crop top and a fur-trimmed jacket — another piece donned in the film — and a blue checkered set that she was spotted in while en route to shows July 2.

The same fur-trimmed jacket appeared in a different Hadid look: She paired it with a black leather miniskirt and pointy-toed pumps, taking a page out of Cher’s book and keeping her hair in place with barrettes.

Bella Hadid wears a black leather miniskirt and black fur-trimmed jacket while out in May.

In April, the supermodel put a modern twist on supporting character Amber’s military-inspired getup, donning head-to-toe camouflage and, like the character, going for a full-on utilitarian vibe in combat boots.

+44 on the code A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Hadid even updated Cher’s Alaia eveningwear look, sporting a silky red pantsuit at the Monaco Grand Prix that had a similar neckline to Cher’s classic outfit.

Cher wears an Alaia red dress to a party in the Valley in the 1995 flick “Clueless.” REX Shutterstock

Bella Hadid wears a red satin set, paired with nude sandals, at the Monaco Grand Prix.

While there’s no way of knowing where Hadid will draw inspiration from next, perhaps “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” will be the next film she goes to for outfit ideas.

After all, she did compare her sister’s recent Barbie-esque look to an outfit donned by the movie’s titular character (portrayed by Hilary Duff), writing on Instagram, “GIGI YOU ARE LIZZIE MCGUIRE FINALLY WE DREAMT OF THIS MOMENT (or maybe only I did) HOLT S— YESSSSS @GIGIHADID U R LIFEEEEE.“

Thanks so much to everyone at @vogueeyewear for a great #gigiforvogueeyewear launch last night! THE ENTIRE COLLECTION IS NOW AVAILABLE & ready to be shipped via sunglasshut.com and in select stores worldwide! 💕💥#showyourvogue #ad A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:03am PDT



Click through the gallery to view more of Bella Hadid’s “Clueless”-inspired outfits.