Bella Hadid Steps Out in Barely-There Bandeau Top & Denim Sandals

If Bella Hadid isn’t busy starting new trends, she certainly catches on to what’s of the moment. The model has been seen sporting the white heels movement this summer while also capitalizing on the ’90s revival (peep the small shades), and now she’s on to the denim trend.

Spotted in Paris, Hadid stepped out in a pair of fringed denim sandals by Schutz. She paired the block-heels with denim boyfriend jeans — and not much else. Hadid chose Dior’s J’Adior bandeau top from the spring ’17 collection, boyfriend jeans and a snakeskin moto-jacket to complete the body-confident ensemble.

Schutz Janessa denim sandals, $190; schutz-shoes.com.

Bella Hadid out and about in Paris wearing denim Schutz sandals, boyfriend jeans and a Dior bandeau. Splash

Denim shoes are continuously popping up in designer’s collection and for the current season there are plenty of styles to chose from. From sandals to sneakers, here are 10 options perfect for summer.

