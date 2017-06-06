Bella and Gigi Hadid Wore Totally Opposite Looks at the CFDA Awards

View Slideshow Bella Hadid (left) and Gigi Hadid at the CFDA Awards. REX Shutterstock

Models Bella and Gigi Hadid went for completely different red-carpet looks at the CFDA Awards on Monday night.

The sisters both attended the awards, which honor top talent in the fashion industry. Bella attended with Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, who is nominated for the Swarovski Emerging Talent Award. She wore an Off-White hot pink belted minidress with a pair of black sandals with a clear strap — a very on-trend shoe look. She also debuted a mod haircut with blunt bangs. Bella certainly could not be missed in this bright, eye-catching ensemble.

Bella Hadid wearing Off-White at the CFDA Awards. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Hadid’s black and clear sandals. REX Shutterstock

Gigi, meanwhile, went for a more demure look. She paired a long white column dress with a cream satin coat. She completed the look with glittery flats and her hair in loose waves — a much more bohemian, relaxed look than her younger sister. Hadid has been favoring another pair of flat shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood’s Beya mule, which she’s worn with several outfits recently. Bella, meanwhile, has just returned from a whirlwind set of appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.

Gigi Hadid at the CFDA Awards wearing sparkly flats. REX Shutterstock

