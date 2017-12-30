Celebrities Wear Everyone’s Favorite Go-To Look at the Airport

View Slideshow Hailee Steinfeld at LAX International Airport. Rex Shutterstock

Their schedules are undoubtedly more packed than the common person. And their holiday parties probably include just a few more superstars than the norm. But when it comes to airport style, celebrities are more like the masses than it may seem.

Sure, they fly first class (or private) and are often wearing designer threads. Yet a look at the actors, singers and personalities swarming in and out of LAX International prove one major commonality: all black is their go-to look just like everyone else in the world.

The paparazzi are always ready to snap the many celebrities flying in and out of LAX International Airport, like Ashley Graham who was photographed last month. Wearing black Adidas sneakers with her fit, the model sported leggings, a mesh top and a black coat for her travels. She was all smiles for the cameras as she strutted to her destination.

Also opting for a sportier take on all black attire was Hailee Steinfeld who was captured the next day. The “Bumblebee” actress went with white Nikes to contrast her look which featured Danielle Guizio track pants and a scoop neck t-shirt.

But not every celebrity goes the casual route for their airport attire. Let Pierce Brosnan show how to take it up a notch, like in his look from earlier this month. The actor looked dapper in black slacks, a button-up shirt and sneakers. And naturally, he didn’t forget the sunglasses.

