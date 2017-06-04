Ariana Grande’s Manchester Bombing Victim Concert Gets Support From Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry & More

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus on stage at the One Love concert in Manchester, England. Courtesy of Instagram

Unity and love were among the positive messages that echoed as Ariana Grande returned to Manchester, England, for an all-star concert.

The pop singer, along with support from Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams and more, hosted a One Love charity show at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground to benefit the victims of last month’s Manchester Arena bombing — where an estimated 22 people died and others suffered injuries — after a suicide bomber set off a device as concertgoers exited the arena.

The money raised will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund for the victims. The concert streamed live via several platforms on Onelovemanchester.com.

“The music community stands together with love and in solidarity,” the Katy Perry Footwear designer wrote on Instagram. “I am humbled to be a part of this show.”

Ariana Grande’s soundcheck ahead of her One Love concert for the Manchester bombing victims. REX Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus performs at the One Love concert in Manchester, England. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile Cyrus, who embraced Grande onstage, shared on Instagram, “Honored to sing for you tonight #Manchester ! I ❤️ you very much!” In the photo, Cyrus had on black and white checked trousers with matching platforms, and Grande rocked the house in towering black platform heels.