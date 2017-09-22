Alessandra Ambrosio’s Dress Has a Dangerously High Slit & More Celeb Style at amfAR’s Gala

View Slideshow L-R: Hailey Baldwin, Alessandra Ambrosio and Jourdan Dunn. Rex Shutterstock

In the middle of Milan Fashion Week, supermodels, designers, fashion editors and more stepped out in support of the amfAR foundation Thursday night.

Hailey Baldwin, for one, stood out in a strapless embellished green gown.

Hailey Baldwin wearing Missoni at the amfAR Gala in Milan. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Alessandra Ambrosio rocked a plunging glittery asymmetric gown featuring one sleeve, a bralette and a dangerously high slit that was cut from the upper thigh down to the floor-length skirt hem. The Victoria’s Secret model teamed the eye-catching dress with metallic three-strap sandals,

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing aJulien Macdonald dress with metallic sandals at the amFAR Gala. Rex Shutterstock

Blogger turned designer Chiara Ferragni was also spotted at the gala — which raises money and awareness for AIDS research — donning a black slinky black sandals teamed with a revealing all black ensemble.

Chiara Ferragni wearing strappy sandals at the amFAR Gala during Milan Fashion Week Rex Shutterstock

