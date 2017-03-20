Amal Clooney Is a Fan of This Rising Shoe Designer

Amal Clooney in New York on March 9. Splash

When Amal Clooney was in New York earlier this month to attend a meeting at the United Nations, fans of her style watched her every move.

While she chose an established fashion label, Bottega Veneta, for two of her looks, she opted to support an up-and-coming designer when it came to her footwear. Clooney twice wore heels by U.K.-based designer Jennifer Chamandi, who debuted her first collection for fall ’16.

The designer’s Lorenzo pump features a gold needle hole in the heel that allows the wearer to add or remove a strap across the foot. Clooney opted to leave the straps off hers on both occasions.

Amal Clooney paired her Bottega Veneta dress and coat with these Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo pumps that feature a removable strap. Splash/Farfetch

Amal Clooney gave a speech at the United Nations wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and Jennifer Chamandi heels. REX Shutterstock

Chamandi told FN that she had been hoping Clooney might wear her shoes.

“She’s the perfect embodiment of beauty and intelligence,” Chamandi said. “Her lifestyle corresponds to the ethos of my shoes, which combine absolute comfort with immediately recognizable and distinctive elegance. She can wear them for a day’s work at the courthouse and then carry on to a dinner gala or down the red carpet.”

Chamandi, born in Lebanon, started her career in banking after graduating from the London School of Economics. She left her job in 2014 to pursue her design passion. So far, her line is carried by Browns Fashion and Farfetch.

