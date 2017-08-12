How to Watch the 2017 Teen Choice Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream

Jake Paul hosts the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock

Some of the biggest names in television, music, film, sports, comedy, fashion and social media will be celebrated at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

YouTube star Jake Paul will host the show, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on the Fox channel.

Selena Gomez leads the pack with nine nominations and Justin Bieber follows with seven. But before the entertainers collect their surfboards — the designated trophies of the evening — a pre-show featuring performances and a red carpet will stream live for free on YouTube during Teen Fest, a kickoff extravaganza.

Teen Fest, also hosted by Jake Paul, begins at 6 p.m. ET, featuring celebrities hitting the red carpet filmed in new VR180 technology, an immersive 3-D video format that captures 180 degrees around any scene; it’s available to watch at fox.tv/TCRedCarpetLive.

Additionally, there will be commentary and interviews during the fashion parade.

As part of the festivities streaming live in downtown Los Angeles, the lineup of entertainers include Echosmith, Bea Miller, Hey Violet, new Hope Club, PRETTYMUCH, Sleeping with Sirens and STEP. Jake Paul, who boasts 9.7 million subscribers on YouTube, will perform with his band Team 10.

While the pre-show entertainment is free to watch on YouTube, viewing the Teen Choice Awards show online is only available with subscriptions to cable networks and comparable TV streaming platforms. However, Fox will allow viewers to see the first hour gratis at fox.tv/teenchoicelive.

Watch the red carpet live stream free during the three-hour pre-show on Sunday below.