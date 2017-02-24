Why Ryan Gosling Swapped Shoe Looks in ‘La La Land’

By and / February 24, 2017
Emma Stone Costumes and Shoes in
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in "La La Land."
Courtesy of Lionsgate.

The wait for the 2017 Academy Awards is almost over. The ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, takes place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

“La La Land” earned a historic 14 nominations, and star Ryan Gosling is up for Best Actor. In anticipation of the big reveal, Footwear News caught up with costume designer Mary Zophres, who revealed a set secret about Gosling’s shoe choice.

la la land shoes emma stone ryan goslingDetail of shoes worn by Emma Stone (left) and Ryan Gosling in “La La Land.” Courtesy of EPK.

“We discovered through rehearsals that they had to be in dance shoes,” Zophres said. “It worked better. Emma did ‘Cabaret’ and knew that coming in, so it was matter of finding them because some dance shoes aren’t so attractive. And for [Gosling], he was nervous about it. We were talking about Stacy Adams in the beginning,  and he was rehearsing in Stacy Adams, but we eventually could see maybe he would be able to move a little better in dance shoes. Dance shoes for men, they don’t have a good sole — that lug sole on the edge. He loves that brogue-looking men’s shoe.”

ryan gosling emma stone la la land movie oscarRyan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land.” Courtesy of EPK.

The show will air on ABC; Jimmy Kimmel will be the host.

