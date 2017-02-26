Naomie Harris Kicked Off Her Party Heels and Danced Barefoot — A Look Back at Her Style

View Slideshow Naomie Harris. REX Shutterstock.

“Moonlight” star Naomie Harris, who is a contender in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 89th Academy Awards, knows how to have a good time.

How do we know this? Because at a Ralph Lauren pre-Wimbledon party in 2009, she kicked off her black and gold peep-toe pumps to dance the night away. It’s safe to say, she’s a woman after our own hearts and will likely celebrate the end of the Oscars tonight with similar exuberance.

Naomie Harris dancing at a Ralph Lauren party. REX Shutterstock

The “Collateral Beauty” actress is not only the life of the party, but is also a style queen as well. While in 2009 Harris went for a simple little black dress for the event, but lately she’s been donning bold colors on the red carpet.

From her shoes to her dresses, it seems the British star has worn every color on the spectrum.

Naomie Harris dances barefoot at a pre-Wimbledon party. REX Shutterstock

This past October, Harris donned an Elie Saab dress in a gorgeous shade of orange paired with fabulous metallic blue pointy flats.

Naomi Harris wearing Elie Saab at a screening of “Moonlight.” REX Shutterstock

Naomie Harris wears blue metallic pointy-toed flats on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

At the New York premiere of “Collateral Beauty,” the actress went for a stunningly colorful floral strapless dress by Rosie Assoulin. Paired with yellow pumps, the look was pure perfection.

Naomie Harris wears Rosie Assoulin at the New York premiere of “Collateral Beauty.” REX Shutterstock

Naomi Harris wears yellow pointy-toed pumps at the “Collateral Beauty” premiere in New York. REX Shutterstock

At a BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles, Harris went for a full look from Thom Browne.

Naomie Harris wears Thom Browne at a BAFTA Tea Party. REX Shutterstock

Naomie Harris wears colorful pumps on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

For more of Naomie Harris and her amazing style, check out the gallery.