Naomie Harris Kicked Off Her Party Heels and Danced Barefoot — A Look Back at Her Style

“Moonlight” star Naomie Harris, who is a contender in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 89th Academy Awards, knows how to have a good time.
How do we know this? Because at a Ralph Lauren pre-Wimbledon party in 2009, she kicked off her black and gold peep-toe pumps to dance the night away. It’s safe to say, she’s a woman after our own hearts and will likely celebrate the end of the Oscars tonight with similar exuberance.
The “Collateral Beauty” actress is not only the life of the party, but is also a style queen as well. While in 2009 Harris went for a simple little black dress for the event, but lately she’s been donning bold colors on the red carpet.
From her shoes to her dresses, it seems the British star has worn every color on the spectrum.
This past October, Harris donned an Elie Saab dress in a gorgeous shade of orange paired with fabulous metallic blue pointy flats.
At the New York premiere of “Collateral Beauty,” the actress went for a stunningly colorful floral strapless dress by Rosie Assoulin. Paired with yellow pumps, the look was pure perfection.
At a BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles, Harris went for a full look from Thom Browne.
For more of Naomie Harris and her amazing style, check out the gallery.
Recent Comments