Camila Cabello Glitters in Plunging Gown & More Celebs Who Sizzled at the Latin Grammys

View Slideshow Camila Cabello poses on the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas Nov. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Skechers ambassador Camila Cabello led the pack at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas yesterday, hitting the red carpet in an ethereal, semi-sheer gown, which she paired with silver pumps for a modern day princess look.

Cabello’s Monique Lhuillier gown featured a plunging neckline and glittery detailing. Silver pointy-toed Jimmy Choo pumps complemented the sparkly thread running through the dress.

Camila Cabello, clad in a Monique Lhullier gown and Jimmy Choo pumps, poses on the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas Nov. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Another stylish standout on the red carpet was Roselyn Sanchez, who co-hosted the show with Jamie Camil. Sanchez sported a floor-length Willfredo Gerardo gown that featured curve-flattering sheer paneling around the midriff.

Roselyn Sanchez sports a Willfredo Gerardo gown with a mermaid silhouette Rex Shutterstock

“Orange Is the New Black” star Jackie Cruz showed off her toned legs in a barely-there, metallic minidress, which she paired with sky-high brown sandals for a revealing look.

Jackie Cruz wears a metallic minidress with brown stiletto sandals Rex Shutterstock

