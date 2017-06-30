You Can Get Golden Goose’s Popular Distressed Sneakers for Over 50 Percent Off Right Now

Golden Goose Superstar Jersey ($249) Barneys

Golden Goose’s polarizing distressed sneakers are available now for more than half off.

The Superstar Jersey model features a denim blue upper that’s been doused in bleach and paint. Further details include a stained sole and small rips. Raw edges compliment the distressed look, while “GGDB STAR” branding appears at the outer side. Inside, a french terry liner keeps things comfortable, even in the summer heat.

Golden Goose Superstar Jersey Barneys

In August, Golden Goose was criticized on social media for its expensive pre-distressed designs, with some calling the brand’s duct tape-covered shoes “poverty appropriation.” Golden Goose responded by saying it was proud to be a pioneer of the distressed trend.

“[Golden Goose] is actually proud to highlight its pioneering role in the booming of the distressed look, one of the current biggest trends in fashion,” the brand said in a September statement.

The Golden Goose Superstar Jersey is made in Italy and often sells for more than $500 at retail, but select sizes in this style are available right now for $249. Grab them while they last.

Golden Goose Superstar Jersey medial Barneys

Golden Goose Superstar Jersey aerial Barneys

