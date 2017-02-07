Bella Hadid Models New NikeLab x Riccardo Tisci Sneakers

Bella Hadid and Riccardo Tisci for Nike. Courtesy of Nike

Bella Hadid has already appeared on billboards for Nike. But her latest campaign for the brand is personal: She posed with her friend and designer Riccardo Tisci.

Tisci and Hadid wear the new NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT sneaker, set to be released on Friday. Tisci and Nike first collaborated on a Dunk Lux High sneaker in 2016 as well as several training shoes. This time, Tisci has reimagined the sneaker in a leather chukka-sneaker hybrid inspired by Tisci’s interest in skate culture and 1980s basketball style.

NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT sneakers will be released Feb. 23. Courtesy of Nike

“I think the Dunk has something that’s very special. It’s grounded in sport as well as in the street-style culture,” Tisci said. “For younger generations, it can fit as many different style tribes as you can imagine. I think it’s one of the most iconic shoes that Nike has ever created.”

In the campaign photo, Hadid wears just a Nike sports bra and (presumably) a pair of underwear with her Dunk Lux Chukkas in black with white accents. Tisci wears the same pair in white with black accents.

Bella Hadid, with designer Riccardo Tisci, wearing the NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT. Courtesy of Nike

The sneakers will drop Friday at Bergdorf Goodman, NikeLab 21M, Dover Street Market New York, Kith BK and Concepts NYC. On Feb. 23, the shoes will become available at NikeLab retailers and on nike.com.

Hadid was named an ambassador for Nike in November, making the announcement on Instagram.

🏁so excited to announce that I am OFFICIALLY PART OF THE @NIKE FAMILY! More coming very soon ❤️👟🏁 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 14, 2016 at 10:15am PST

She quickly faced backlash on social media from some who pointed out that Hadid is not an athlete. Her mom, former model Yolanda Hadid, came to her defense. Bella’s sister Gigi has also faced similar criticism in her role as a face of Reebok.

In other recent Tisci news, it was announced last week that he will be leaving his post as creative director at Givenchy after 12 years with the French fashion house. It’s rumored that Off-White designer and Kanye West creative director Virgil Abloh could succeed Tisci.

