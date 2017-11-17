Asics Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Avoid Holiday Returns

REX Features.

Returns are always a point of concern for retailers — and this rings especially true during the holidays.

But some companies are taking actionable steps to ensure that returns are minimized. Case in point: Asics’ partnership with True Fit. Asics uses True Fit’s connected data platform, the Genome, which collects style attributes, returns data and garment specs. According to a spokesperson from True Fit, these features have enabled Asics to provide shoppers with personalized recommendations on what garments — and shoes — will best suit their performance needs.

What’s more, the platform curates items based on these preferences, the spokesperson continued, which makes it easy for the shopper to find products they will appreciate — and keep.

As a result of the partnership, the spokesperson affirmed that Asics has increased conversions by 150 percent, reduced size sampling (from about 30- to 50 percent), as well as has encouraged shoppers to try out new items. Customers with True Fit profiles, the spokesperson explained, keep about 20 percent more of what they buy.

The numbers speak for themselves, but Jason LeBoeuf, director of e-commerce at Asics, confirmed the positive impact the partnership has had on Asics. “We are working to get more and more of our consumers signed up with True Fit so they can experience a personalized shopping experience online at asics.com,” he said.

Romney Evans, co-founder of True Fit, said that personalization is critical in today’s market. “We’re increasing the user’s chance of success in finding something that works for them before moving on to something else. Fundamentally, that’s the reason why personalization is so important,” he said. “If you can leverage data for personalization and increase confidence in consumers, such as through using True Fit’s Genome Platform, consumers will respond by purchasing more — and returning less.”

