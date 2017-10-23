5 Major Changes You Can Expect if You Shop at Target This Holiday Season

Target Rex Shutterstock

Walmart and Amazon’s battle for retail dominion might be well-publicized, but that doesn’t mean Target isn’t waging its own fight.

The Minneapolis-based retailer — which announced last week that it would boost its number of planned store remodels, from 600 to 1,000 — is pulling out all the stops to gain an edge this holiday season.

Target today announced a range of initiatives for the holidays — including the unveiling of new brands, digital innovations and unique in-store experiences — aimed at luring shoppers and staking its territory in the midst of retail disruption. (The company also previously announced that it would hire about 100,000 seasonal employees.)

“While there’s an incredible amount of change happening across retail, we’re focused on doing what’s best for our guests and leaning into what makes Target special, particularly during the holidays,” said chairman and CEO Brian Cornell. “We’re making progress against our long-term strategy and entering the season with momentum. Our team of more than 400,000 is ready to deliver joy to our guests all season long with more new and exclusive brands than ever, thousands of unique gifts at a great value, faster and more convenient ways to shop and save, and engaging holiday experiences in our stores across the country.”

Here, we outline five new things you can expect when you shop at Target this holiday season.

Gifts Under $15

Target will feature a curated gifting assortment — in stores and online — with nearly 1,700 products, most of which will be priced under $15.

Foolproof Presents

To take some of the guesswork out of gifting, Target said it will introduce GiftNow on Target.com. The service allows gift givers to click the GiftNow button on products on the site and send an e-gift box, which allows the recipient to accept the gift, change the color or size, or choose something entirely different, before it ships. Thousands of products can be ordered through the platform.

Weekend Specials

Target will introduce Weekend Deals “to align with the purchases guests are making while stocking up on everyday essentials and holiday must-haves.” The program will run Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Nov. 11. Specific deals will be shared at a later time.

In-Store Soirees

The retailer said it has several engaging in-store experiences lined up this holiday season. For example, most stores will offer a photo booth — putting “a twist” on a traditional photo with Santa throughout December. Also on weekends during that month, shoppers can sample holiday treats, participate in interactive demonstrations with toys, a “Star Wars” event and more at select stores.

Eight New Brands

Target previously announced that it was reimagining its brand portfolio with the introduction of 12 new and exclusive brands by the end of 2018. Eight of those brands — spanning baby, kids, women and men’s apparel and accessories and home — will be available for the first time this holiday season.