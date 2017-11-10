Nordstrom Rolls Out 24-Hour Curbside Pickup at 10 of Its Stores

A Nordstrom store Rex Shutterstock

Waited too long to order online but still don’t want to brace the lines during holiday shopping peak hours?

This year, Nordstrom is launching a 24-hour delivery service that lets customers pick up their orders on the curbside of 10 of its stores. The curbside pickup, which starts on Dec. 16 and goes on until Christmas Eve, is available 24/7 during the 8-day period for those who want to buy merchandise online but pick it up themselves.

“Customers who have placed a Buy Online & Pickup In-Store order at their local Nordstrom location can call or text the Curbside Pickup phone number on their order confirmation 10 minutes before arriving at the store, and a Nordstrom employee will bring their merchandise out to their car,” Nordstrom spokesperson Brenna Sussman told Footwear News. Aside from lightening the foot traffic during peak shopping season, the move is also meant to help Nordstrom compete with online giants such as Amazon.

“We strive to serve our customers when, where and how they are shopping,” Sussman said. She also did not rule out the possibility of expanding curbside pickup to the rest of the year if customer feedback is good.

These are the stores that will offer curbside pickup this year:

· Nordstrom Downtown Seattle (Seattle)

· Nordstrom Bellevue Square (Bellevue, Wash.)

· Nordstrom Michigan Avenue (Chicago)

· Nordstrom Oakbrook Center (Oak Brook, Ill.)

· Nordstrom NorthPark Center (Dallas)

· Nordstrom Tysons Corner Center (McLean, Va.)

· Nordstrom The Westchester (White Plains, N.Y.)

· Nordstrom South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

· Nordstrom Fashion Valley (San Diego, Calif.)

· Nordstrom Valley Fair (San Jose, Calif.)