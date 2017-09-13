Manolo Blahnik Set to Expand Flagship in London’s Burlington Arcade

It’s been a big month for Manolo Blahnik, whose documentary, “Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards,” will be released on Friday — and there are more projects in the works. WWD has learned that the brand is expanding its retail space in London’s Burlington Arcade, the elegant thoroughfare that links Piccadilly with Mayfair.

The company opened its first shop there in 2016, selling men’s and women’s shoes, the new bag collection and limited-edition designs. According to a real estate source, in spring 2018 the brand plans to take over the space next door, at 34 Burlington Arcade, for the first dedicated men’s store.

The new area will span 411 square feet, and work is set to commence shortly. The store was formerly occupied by a pen shop called Penfriend.

A Manolo Blahnik spokesperson declined to comment.

The original Manolo shop in Burlington Arcade spans 1,000 square feet. It was Blahnik’s second in London, and neighbors include Ladurée, Chanel-owned Eres, Barrie and Maison Michel, and the upscale men’s footwear brand Harrys of London. The Burlington Arcade store opened some 44 years after Blahnik opened his first unit on Old Church Street in Chelsea.

Want More?

10 Quotes That Capture Manolo Blahnik’s Inimitable Charm

Why Manolo Blahnik Will Be Closing His Eyes During the Premiere of His New Movie

Manolo Blahnik’s ‘Sex and the City’ Pumps Get a Crystal Upgrade