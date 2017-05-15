One of Kate Middleton’s Favorite British Brands Just Opened Its First Store in the U.S.

Kate Middleton wearing a Hobbs London suit in January. REX Shutterstock

Hobbs London, the British high-street retailer favored by the Duchess of Cambridge, is expanding its presence in the U.S. with the opening of its first standalone store in Greenwich and two additional locations in the works for next year.

Jim Walters, president of Hobbs in the U.S., said that after a successful 2-year partnership with Bloomingdales “the brand has proven its ability to attract its U.S. customer.”

The new store will carry a curated selection of the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections. According to Walters, Greenwich customers have similar tastes to their British counterparts with dresses and coats being among the best sellers. Footwear is also among the key categories for the company, which had originally started as a shoe label and owns a footwear factory in Italy’s Porto San Giorgio.

“The core shoe styles both flats and heels are our key staples. We have very well-made shoes. Our goal is to make the customer more aware of the value and quality that we offer in our footwear,” added Walters.

Some of the key styles by the label include classic round-toe pumps and ballet flats in a variety of colors and textures. Prices range from $125 to $395.

The new space, which spans 1,400 square feet, also aims to blend elements of British and American aesthetic and pays tribute to American craftsmanship with locally sourced furniture, lighting and upholstery. It will also stock The Palace collection, a capsule of romantic floral dresses and embroidered flat sandals, created in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for six palaces, including the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace.

