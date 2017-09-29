Fred Segal’s Trendy New Sunset Store Is a Destination for Cool and Classic Brands

Fred Segal Sunset's exterior. Courtesy of Fred Segal

Los Angeles fashion dynamo Fred Segal will put down new roots in Los Angeles with a Sunset Boulevard flagship store.

The globally-recognized boutique will house various different brands with several in-store retail spaces spanning 50 to 600 square feet.

Interior of Fred Segal Sunset. Courtesy of Fred Segal

The new house for trendy and modern fashion kicks off with a collaboration with Levi’s. The original pairing of Fred Segal and Levi’s was one of the first collaborations in the history of the Fred Segal brand, which first opened doors at its former Melrose Boulevard flagship in 1961.

Levi’s is currently holding court in Fred Segal’s pop-up space as well as a dedicated permanent spot.

Fred Segal’s pop-up digs will rotate different labels, but right now Levi’s is using the space to present its smart jacket, which includes techy features such as map directions and music playing at the touch of a button (and sleeve).

New Era, Domino Media and Interscope Records are also slotted to have pop-up shops at Fred Segal.

Multi-brand partners and brand shops include: Hartel (multi-brand men’s shop), Collective (multi-brand Women’s shop), Atelier & Repairs, CAP Beauty, CFDA’s first West Coast outpost, Darren Romanelli’s Pancake Epidemic, Double RL, Eggy, Elyx, Esquivel, Flower Girl LA, Framed EWE, Fred Segal Originals, Hennessey & Ingalls, Levi’s, Libertine, LTH JKT, Mara Scalise, Officina Bernardi, Replika Vintage, Seeker, Suzanne Rae, Tesoro and Unfortunate Portrait.

Replika-Vintage at Fred Segal. Courtesy of Fred Segal

“We are thrilled to open our doors and share this incredible, creative and dynamic new space with our loyal shoppers and also our new customers,” said Allison Samek, chief executive officer. “We believe it’s fresh and exciting; that is what Fred Segal has always been about.”

The fashion collective boasts a total retail space of 13,000 square feet for shoppers to enjoy L.A.’s finest premium fashion brands. Outfitted with permanent spaces, changing pop-up spots, event spaces, and a cafe, the store continues its tradition of exclusive collections and classic designs.

Hartel at Fred Segal. Courtesy of Fred Segal

“Fred Segal Sunset fuses the coolest brands in fashion, entertainment, lifestyle and design under one roof,” said John Frierson, president. “We have launched so many brands, large and small, that people know to come to Fred Segal to fall in love with something new, or to find a unique selection from a favorite brand.”

Among the brands that will call Fred Segal home, is handcrafted footwear label Esquivel.

The front of the new store is finished off with a classic Fred Segal ivy facade, making Fred Segal fans feel right at home in the new location. Fred Segal is also available at Los Angeles International Airport and globally at any of its three Japanese locations.