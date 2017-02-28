SoftBank CEO Says Shoes Will Be Smarter Than Humans in 30 Years

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Feb. 27. REX Shutterstock

According to SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, your shoes will be smarter than you within 30 years.

During a keynote address on Monday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the executive of the Tokyo-based tech giant said in a speech that a “burst of super-intelligence is going to become a reality,” and that robots will surpass the intelligence of the human brain in just a matter of time.

According to USA Today, Son said, “One of the chips in our shoes in the next 30 years will be smarter than our brain. We will be less than our shoes. And we are stepping on them.”

Son, who founded the company in 1986, said that the average human IQ is about 100. In comparison, he expects computers with artificial intelligence could reach an IQ of 10,000.

If Son’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he made headlines in the U.S. in December when he met with President Trump and subsequently vowed to invest $50 billion dollars in the U.S. and create 50,000 new jobs.

