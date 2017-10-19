Aldo & Camuto Call Off Blockbuster Footwear Merger

Aldo Rex Shutterstock

The powerhouse deal that was to bring together two of the most storied names in shoes is no more.

The Aldo Group and ​Camuto​ ​Group said today that their plans to merge — via a transaction that would have seen the former acquire the latter — are now off the table. The companies said the decision to no longer pursue the transaction was mutual and followed “​careful​ ​consideration​ ​and​ ​thoughtful​ ​discussion” by both​ ​parties. The firms further noted that they plan to continue working together autonomously.