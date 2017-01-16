Kurt Geiger Taps Edie Campbell for Spring 2017 and Launches Pre-Order

Kurt Geiger spring 2017 campaign. Courtesy photo.

Kurt Geiger has released its spring 2017 campaign, featuring British model Edie Campbell.

Shot by Frame Denim’s creative director Erik Torstensson, the campaign revels in excess and all things girly, featuring Campbell draped in pink tulle and holding key items from the brand’s spring collection, such as embroidered fuchsia ankle boots and a red glitter bag in the shape of a heart.

Other highlights in the range include embroidered open-back mules, tulle and floral embellished slip-on sneakers, printed backpacks and fur-trimmed sandals.

The high-street label’s creative director, Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, said she wanted to create a fairytale world with her latest collection and mark a fresh start to the year with the launch of the new campaign.

A pair of spring 2017 mules available to pre-order Courtesy

“Excess is unapologetic in the form of crystal embellishment, exaggerated bows, an abundance of pearls and vintage-inspired hand sewn appliqués,” said Farrar-Hockley.

Edie Campbell added that she enjoyed the escapist nature of the campaign; “I had a lot of fun dressing up for this shoot and loved the statement pieces chosen by Rebecca. The collection is all about an element of surprise and an escape from the everyday – which seems to perfectly embody the new mood for Spring.”

To coincide with the campaign launch, the high-street label also introduced pre-order services on its website for the first time, featuring 6 spring 2017 items. These include a mini cross-body bag, embellished sneakers and block-heeled mules, as featured in the campaign. Prices range from 69 pounds or $84 to 175 pounds or $213.

A pair of Kurt Geiger Spring 2017 sneakers available to pre-order Courtesy Photo

The campaign will run online as of Feb. 1 and in the March issues of long-lead and short-lead print publications.