Industry Moves: Robeez & Trumpette Have a New President

Oct. 18, 2017: McCubbin Hosiery LLC — maker and distributor of hosiery, slippers, and soft-soled footwear — has appointed Michael Rimler as the new president of its owned brand Robeez and licensed brand Trumpette. Rimler previously served as SVP of North America sales and channel Ddevelopment for aden + anais. Before that, he was EVP of sales and marketing for Allsop Inc.

Oct. 12, 2017: QVC Inc. unveiled a new organizational structure as well as a reshuffled senior executive team. The company will have five business units: QVC US, with Steve Hofmann, who was previously president of QVC International as president; QVC International, for which a president search is underway; HSN, headed by Mike Fitzharris, CEO and chairman of QVC Japan; Zulily, with Zulily chief merchant Lori Twomey as interim president; and Cornerstone, led by Claire Spofford, who will also continue to serve as president of Garnet Hill. The company will also have eight functions:

Global Merchandising — Doug Howe will be chief merchandising officer. Howe is currently EVP of merchandising, QVC. Interactive Commerce Experiences — Mary Campbell will be chief interactive-experience officer. Campbell is currently EVP of commerce platforms at QVC. Todd Sprinkle will be chief digital officer, reporting to Campbell. New Ventures — Darrell Cavens will be president. Cavens is currently president and CEO, Zulily. New Ventures will be responsible for driving innovative retail concepts and looking beyond current business for additional growth opportunities, through internal innovation, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions, the company said. Operations — Bob Spieth will be COO. Speith is currently EVP of customer and business services for QVC and Zulily. People, Communications & Community — Beth Rubino will be chief people officer. Rubino is currently EVP of human resources, QVC. Technology — Karen Etzkorn will be chief information officer. Etzkorn is currently CIO at HSNi. Finance — Ted Jastrzebski will be CFO. Jastrzebski is currently EVP and CFO at QVC. Legal & Compliance — Larry Hayes will be general counsel. Hayes is currently SVP and general counsel for QVC.

Oct. 10, 2017: Charitable shoe brand Toms has named John Whitledge creative director. The co-founder of the Trovata fashion brand will debut his work at Toms for the spring season.

Oct. 5, 2017: Salvatore Ferragamo has moved former women’s footwear director, Paul Andrew, to the position of women’s creative director. The designer will head women’s ready-to-wear for the brand, with a collection to debut for fall ’18.

Oct. 3, 2017: The North Face appointed Tim Hamilton as head of global creative, effective immediately. He will be responsible for the creative direction of the brand and its products for all global markets. Hamilton has spent more than two decades in fashion design, with roles at Polo Ralph Lauren and J.Crew.

Oct. 2, 2017: Alexander Wang is relinquishing his CEO role at his namesake fashion brand. The designer has appointed Lisa Gersh, former CEO of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and Martha Stewart Omnimedia to the post, effective immediately. Wang also hired Stephanie Horton, the former chief marketing officer at Farfetch for the newly created role of chief strategy officer.

