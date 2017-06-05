Industry Moves: Longtime J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler to Step Down

Mickey Drexler FN Archives.

June 5, 2017: Millard “Mickey” Drexler will step down as CEO of the J.Crew Group in July, passing the torch to James Brett, current president of home furnishings company West Elm. Drexler — who had spent 14 years helming the firm — will remain chairman. His departure follows that of former J.Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons, who announced in April her departure following 26 years at the company.

June 1, 2017: Macy’s Inc. has appointed Yasir Anwar to the role of EVP and chief technology officer, effective immediately. In this new post — part of a broader restructuring of the company’s technology team to bolster mobile and digital growth — Anwar will oversee all technology functions for the firm and will “drive the alignment of Macy’s technology efforts with the company’s strategy,” Macy’s said. (Anwar joined macys.com as VP of engineering in May 2012 and prior to that was the head of engineering at Walmartlabs.) Additionally, Macy’s announced that Mike Robinson has been named EVP of product management and customer experience. In this role, Robinson will manage all aspects of product management, portfolio and user experiences for digital, store and omnichannel systems. Anwar and Robinson will report to R.B. Harrison, chief omnichannel and operations officer.

June 1, 2017: Footwear fit and closure systems maker Boa Technology Inc. has appointed Shawn Neville as its new CEO, effective immediately. Neville joins Boa following his most recent tenure as chairman and CEO of Aerosoles Group. Throughout his career, he has also served in executive roles at Reebok, Footaction USA and Keds.

