Industry Moves: André Assous Taps Manuel Barcelo for Top Design Post

July 27, 2017: Popular espadrille maker André Assous has tapped Spanish designer Manuel Barcelo, of Paloma Barcelo, as its new brand designer. For his first SS18 collection, Barcelo aims to expand the assortment with contemporary styles that reach beyond the classic espadrilles.

July 25, 2017: VF Corp. has announced that Eric Wiseman will retire as executive chairman of the board and as a director of the firm, effective Oct. 28. President and CEO Steve Rendle will become chairman, effective at Wiseman’s retirement. Wiseman’s retirement completes VF’s planned leadership succession, which began with the promotion of Rendle to president and COO in June 2015 and to CEO in January of this year.

July 17, 2017: Charitable retailer Olivela has appointed Kristen Sosa chief merchant. In this new role, Sosa will oversee the merchandising vision, brand relationships and curation of product. Sosa previously for Saks Fifth Avenue, where she spent more than 20 years in various merchandising leadership roles.

July 12, 2017: Mega sneaker enthusiast show Sneaker Con has hired Rodney B. Gill to lead its integrated sales and branded partnership opportunities, reporting directly to the co-founder, Yu-Ming Wu. Gill has spent 20-plus years in sales and advertising working with Fubu TV.com, Revolt Media & TV, and Viacom/BET and other firms.

July 10, 2017: J.C. Penney Co. Inc. announced that its EVP and CFO, Edward Record, will step down from his post to pursue other interests, effective July 11. Record will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until Aug. 7 to assist with the transition while a search for his replacement is conducted. Andrew Drexler, SVP, chief accounting officer and controller, will assume the position of interim CFO along with his current duties. Record joined JCPenney as CFO in March 2014.

July 10, 2017: Olivier Lapidus has been named the new artistic director of Lanvin, succeeding Bouchra Jarrar, whose departure was announced on July 7. Lapidus was creative director of Balmain Homme from 1985 to 1986 before joining Maison Lapidus. Most recently, he founded his own house, Creation Olivier Lapidus. He is the son of the late Ted Lapidus. His hire was effective Monday.

July 10, 2017: Casual shoe brand People Footwear has appointed Marty Meade as VP of sales. Prior to joining People Footwear, Meade worked as a senior sales director for Dr. Martens AirWair LLC USA. Before that, he spent six years at Nike Inc., in both retail and the equipment division. Meade will be based in the Portland, Ore., office.

July 7, 2017: Lanvin creative director Bouchra Jarrar has stepped down from her role after just 16 months and two collections for the fashion house. The designer had succeeded Alber Elbaz, who left the brand after 14 years in October 2015. According to a statement from Lanvin, Jarrar and the fashion house mutually decided to put an end to their collaboration.

