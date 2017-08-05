Esquivel Among 10 Permanent Shop-In-Shops Launching at New Fred Segal Sunset

Fred Segal Sunset. Courtesy of Fred Segal

Storied California-based retailer Fred Segal will hold court again in West Hollywood along with the launch of 10 shop-in-shops in its new 22,000-square-foot flagship store opening this fall.

The labels will have permanent dedicated spaces ranging from 50 to 600 square feet with limited-edition products from a roster of new and heritage brands, including Esquivel footwear and leather goods, Levi’s, Double RL, Libertine ready-to-wear, LTH JKT leather jackets, Atelier & Repairs upcycled apparel, Bamford Watch Department timepieces, Suzanne Rae shoes, Seeker apparel, and Unfortunate Portrait T-shirts.

Renderings of Fred Segal’s new interior. Courtesy of Fred Segal

Esquivel will have exclusive leather shoes in the new space among its collection, including the label’s new hand-burnished blue Elkhart boot from a collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain that launched in May.

The handcrafted label is currently having a sample sale that ends Sunday at 5 p.m., featuring shoes sold at 50-to-80 percent off at its showroom located at 8309 West 3rd St. in West Hollywood.

“Each shop-in-shop was selected to embody something that is truly Fred Segal,” said Allison Samek, chief executive officer of Fred Segal. “We have an iconic brand like Levi’s, one of our first brand partners since the inception of Fred Segal, sitting alongside the newest, innovative brands like LTH JKT.”

Joining them are multi-brand shops that include The Highline (men’s), The Collective (women’s), CAP Beauty, the first West Coast CFDA retail space, EGGY, Flower Girl LA, Framed EWE, Replika Vintage and The Pancake Epidemic.

“We always provide a platform for new brands to be born at Fred Segal. And we also envision shops that allow the most established brands to do their best work,” added John Frierson, president.

Fred Segal first launched in 1961. The famed Melrose Avenue digs were sold last year, along with the closure of its Santa Monica outpost. The new Fred Segal Sunset flagship returns the retailer to West Hollywood; there are currently stores at Los Angeles International Airport and Japan.