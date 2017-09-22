Clergerie Launches Line of Studded Mules and Fancy Sneakers at New Paris Location

Clergerie launched a new line of sneakers on Thursday.

To celebrate the launch of its new Paris store, Clergerie is releasing a new line of sandals, mules and raffia sneakers.

The shop, which is the brand’s first freestanding store in France, will open at Paris’ swanky 326 Rue Saint-Honoré location on Thursday. As part of the launch, Clergerie is also releasing its new 326 collection — an eclectic mix of black leather mules, high-heeled raffia sandals and a silver leather and blue lycra sneaker style that will be available only at the Paris boutique.

“I want to design for Clergerie styles that would mix the core elements of its DNA: innovation, craftsmanship, architectural inspiration, a pure aesthetic, a masculine touch and comfort,” David Tourniaire-Beauciel, the creative director who designed part of the collection, said in a statement.

The Clergerie brand has been selling men’s shoes since 1978 and women’s shoes since 1981. As of 2017, the company has numerous stores in New York, London, Madrid and Seoul. Along with Clergerie’s signature raffia, the collection will feature details such as metal studs, fringe and metallic heels.

“We developed a new raffia fabric for the collection, softer and smoother, while keeping a very graphic look,” Tourniaire-Beauciel, who took over from creative director Roland Mouret in early 2017, said.