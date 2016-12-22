Steve Harvey Is Giving This New Gold Sole Shoe Brand a Boost of Star Power

Left to right: Erwin Sweetwine, Jason Harvey and Steve Harvey. Courtesy of The Steve Harvey Show.

Yevrah shoes is a family affair for Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie. It’s a brand founded by their son Jason; it also doesn’t hurt that their name is attached to it quite literally: “Yevrah” is “Harvey” spelled in reverse.

The label was fast-tracked nationally into the spotlight last week, when the comedian gave the designer and his partner, Erwin Sweetwine, a platform in America’s living rooms through his eponymous syndicated TV program.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey (wearing Yevrah’s “Marlene” gold cap-toe pumps) at Christian Dior’s spring ’17 Paris Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Yevrah shoes; $275; Artofyevrah.com. Courtesy of Yevrah.

While one of Steve’s many entrepreneurial ventures includes a line of men’s suits, it’s the media personality’s business savvy that they found most rewarding.

He’s been there for inspiration and helping with making specific business decisions,” Jason told Footwear News.

Yevrah shoes; $280; Artofyevrah.com. Courtesy of Yevrah.

For style advice, they looked to Steve’s wife, Marjorie, a fashion-show fixture who offers guidance on luxury lifestyle through her fashion-beauty website, Theladylovescouture.com.

The fall-winter ’16 collection of boots, mules, flats and pumps, dubbed “Elemental,” takes inspiration in Mother Nature. “We wanted to tap into that particular aesthetic,” Eriwn shared, “so we incorporated moss, flowers and wood.”

Prices range from $110 to $350, and the shoes feature premium leathers, croc and cork embossed treatments, as well as gold cap toes.

Yevrah shoes incorporate embossed gold leafing on the sole designed in the shape of a “Y.” Courtesy of Yevrah.

“We use a lot of gold accents on the shoes because we say any time a lady walks in them, she’s walking on gold,” Erwin added.

The brand’s signature element running throughout the line incorporates embossed gold leafing on the sole designed in the shape of a “Y.” Though it’s a striking feature, it’s played subtly — and not as obvious as a Christian Louboutin red-lacquered treatment, for instance.

Yevrah shoes; $238; Artofyevrah.com. Courtesy of Yevrah.

The shoe line was a concept that had been gestating for six years until 2014, when Jason tapped Erwin, his friend going back to when they were students at Morehouse College in Atlanta, where the brand is based.

The production is done in Brazil, and the shoes are available on Artofyevrah.com.