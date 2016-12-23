These Bargain ‘Project Runway’ Pumps By JustFab Are a Hit With Fans

The JustFab accessories wall on season 15 of "Project Runway" features sleek footwear and handbags for catwalk presentations on the Lifetime reality show. Courtesy of Lifetime/The Weinstein Company.

“Project Runway” will name a winner today in its 15th season, which wraps up with Heidi Klum’s signature sign-off: “Auf Wiedersehen,” when part two of the finale airs at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Contestants Roberi Parra, Rik Villa, Laurence Basse and Erin Robertson are the reality TV competition’s lone survivors after sending their best creations down the catwalk. As in seasons past, it’s not just the apparel that judges Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and Klum, evaluate — they critique the looks from head to toe, too.

JustFab ’s “Tellen” pumps are the best performing shoes among “Project Runway” season 15 fans; $39.95; JustFab.com. Courtesy of JustFab.

Viewers at home responded overwhelmingly to a pair of pumps featured by the show’s accessories sponsor JustFab, which provided sleek shoes and handbags on the program, along with a shoppable wall on each episode that was also made available online.

Representatives from the online retailer shared with Footwear News that its “Tellen” pumps ($39.95) in plum were the best performing shoes this season. The pointed-toe shoes incorporate a d-Orsay design, faux suede and a 3.75-inch heel.

The JustFab accessories wall on season 15 of “Project Runway” features sleek footwear and handbags for catwalk presentations on the Lifetime reality show. Courtesy of Lifetime/The Weinstein Company.

The fast fashion company also has another collaboration, featuring party pumps, booties, sandals and more that was curated by social media influencers Jordana Abraham, Samantha Fishbein and Aleen Kuperman, the founders of the snarky lifestyle digital portal Betches.

JustFab x Betches “Nimora” mirrored pumps; $59; JustFab.com. Courtesy of JustFab.

JustFab x Betches “Monika” rose gold stilettos; $59; JustFab.com. Courtesy of JustFab.

Some of the standout styles that make an excellent statement shoe for a holiday party include the “Nimora” mirrored pumps ($59), the sky-high “Monika” rose gold stilettos ($59), and the glitter-finish “Rosey” sandal heels ($59).