5 Sneakers That Are Bringing Back the ’90s

Although the Air Jordan 9 was never worn by Michael Jordan as a member of the Chicago Bulls, the 1994 sneaker embodies the era. It was embraced by celebrities such as rapper 2Pac and was also a favorite of a young Kobe Bryant, who would later receive a player exclusive colorway of the shoe. A revamped version of Bryant’s exclusives (pictured) were officially released this year.Nike
With its split-tongue construction, reflective detailing and sleek shape, the Asics Gel Lyte 3 manages to pack everything great about early ’90s running shoes into one sneaker. The best part, however, is that the 1991 sneaker is offered in an endless bevy of collaborations and colorways. Take your pick — you can’t go wrong with these.Asics
Introduced in 1997, the Nike Air Foamposite Pro was a slightly modified version of the Air Foamposite One. It’s built like a tank, making it ideal for winter wear, and its futuristic style keeps it from looking out of place among contemporary looks.Footaction
Inspired by the human anatomy, the Air Max 95 is the perfect representation of Nike’s forward-thinking design approach in the ’90s. Aesthetically bold, it was also a high-quality performer thanks to its amplified Air cushioning. Today, it lives on as a tried-and-tested lifestyle model.Nike
