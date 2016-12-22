Reebok Is Bringing Back Shaq’s Signature Sneakers From the ’90s

Shaquille O'Neal (right) in 1995 with then-President Bill Clinton. AP/REX/Shutterstock

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s first signature sneakers will be making a comeback at the start of the new year.

Reebok is set to retro the original “Orlando Magic” colorway of the Shaq Attaq, which was originally released in 1992. The sneakers feature a predominantly white leather build with black nubuck overlays and bright blue synthetics. They’re equipped with Reebok’s Pump technology, which was a staple in many of the brand’s ’90s sneakers.

The 2017 Reebok Shaq Attaq retro is expected to release in January. Finish Line

Last issued in 2013 in limited quantities, the sneaker is now set for a widespread release in January from select Reebok Classics retailers including Finish Line.

In related news, Reebok teamed with sports-memorabilia provider Steiner Sports in August to release 1,000 pairs of the Shaq Attaq in O’Neal’s own size 22. Many of the pairs were autographed, and a handful of them are still up for grabs at steinersports.com.

The Reebok Shaq Attaq was last released in 2013. Finish Line

The insole of the Reebok Shaq Attaq reads “All men count on you, but none too much.” Finish Line

The Reebok Shaq Attaq’s heel and back tongue feature O’Neal’s iconic logo from the ’90s. Finish Line

The 2017 Reebok Shaq Attaq will release in its original Orlando Magic-inspired colorway. Finish Line

The outsole of the 2017 Reebok Shaq Attaq retro. Finish Line

