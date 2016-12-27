The Debut Colorway of Kyrie Irving’s New Nike Sneaker Is Available Now

Although Christmas Day’s Nike Kyrie 3 “Samurai” has sold out, Kyrie Irving’s third signature sneaker is still available in its debut general release colorway.
Officially known as “Black & Ice,” this Kyrie 3 colorway combines a black synthetic upper with a speckled midsole, white outsole and ice blue accents. It’s also equipped with reflective detailing on the Swoosh branding, resulting in a colorway that Nike calls “statement-making look even in the coldest months.”
The Nike Kyrie 3 was debuted on-court by Irving during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors. Irving clinched the win for his team with a game-winning shot with seconds to go, creating an unforgettable moment in the sneakers.
Sizes are already beginning to sell out in the Nike Kyrie 3 “Black & Ice,” so don’t hesitate to scoop these up while you have the chance.
Nike Kyrie 3 “Black & Ice,” $120; nike.com
