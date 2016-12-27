Nike Gets Nostalgic With Its ‘Black Box’ Dunk High SBs

The Nike Dunk High SB Elite "Black Box." Nike

Throughout its nearly 15-year history, the Nike SB skateboarding division has always had a knack for telling stories with its product. Whether it’s a food-inspired colorway or a pro shoe for one of its many elite skaters, storytelling is one of Nike SB’s specialties, and that’s obvious in its latest series of colorways, which are influenced by shoeboxes of years past.

After releasing in makeups that pay homage to its orange, gray and pink shoeboxes, Nike SB takes a trip down memory lane with this “Black Box” Dunk High SB Elite colorway inspired by the box used by the brand during the mid-2000s. The black-based sneakers combine suede, ostrich-textured leather and smooth leather with reflective piping and purple accents.

The details on this colorway are culled from Nike SB’s 2007 collaboration with underground rapper MF Doom. Elements including the reflective piping and ostrich-embossed leather were taken directly from the collab, further illustrating Nike SB’s ability to bring a concept together.

The nostalgic Nike Dunk High SB Elite “Black Box” is available now from nike.com for $130.

