Jordan Brand To Celebrate Christmas Day With New Melo M13

Nike will showcase Carmelo Anthony's new signature shoe during the 2016 Christmas Day NBA game. Courtesy of Nike.

For many people, Christmas Day is about presents and excessive eating. For sports fans, it’s the holiday on the hardwood.

On Dec. 25, the NBA will continue its annual tradition of featuring several marquee matchups — the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs host the Chicago Bulls, to name a few.

It’s little surprise, then, that Nike is getting in on the action. The Beaverton, Ore.-based company will debut the Melo M13 as part of its 2016 Christmas Day PE collection.

The new M13, according to a Nike statement, “is built with comfort and support in mind. The shoe’s Flight Speed traction rubber outsole features a modified traction pattern to enhance grip for quick cuts and stop-and-go starts.”

The sneaker, named after New York Knick forward Carmelo Anthony, is inspired by the colors of the holiday season — in this case, red, white and a dash of green on the tongue. Anthony is expected to wear the sneaker during his game against the Celtics.

The tongue of the Melo M13 features the iconic green AJXIII OG hologram. Courtesy of Nike.

The sneaker, sold in select Jordan stores before hitting Jordan.com on Jan. 1, is part of a holiday collection that also includes AJXXXI, CP3.X and Extra.Fly.

Anthony isn’t the only signature-shoe athlete playing on Sunday. Other Jordan Brand athletes include Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Kawhi Leonard.

