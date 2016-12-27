These All-White Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Are Rumored for a 2017 Release

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is poised for another headline year in 2017, and the latest rumored colorway is this pristine all-white knit look.
New images shared on Instagram by @sneakerprophet give a detailed look at the sneakers, which have been pegged for release sometime next year by Yeezy specialists @theyeezymafia.
The latest colorway sees Adidas Originals and Kanye West’s silhouette of the moment undergo a stark all-white makeover — a change of pace from the colorful Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways seen thus far. Here, the sneaker retains its signature stripe and “SPLY-350” lateral branding, but these elements are more inconspicuous than ever due to the blank color palette.
Along with this all-white colorway, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is expected to be available in “White/Core Black/Red” and “Core Black/Core Black/Red” colorways in 2017, both of which have recently been worn by West.
The latest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release came on Dec. 17 in a “Core Black/Core White” colorway, which was preceded by a trio of styles on Nov. 23 prior to Black Friday. It made its debut in September in “Steel Gray/Beluga/Solar Red.”
