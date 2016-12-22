Designers Pay Tribute to the Late Franca Sozzani on Social Media

Franca Sozzani at Paris Fashion Week in 2014. REX Shutterstock

Legendary Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani died this morning at age 66. And today, major designers such as Donatella Versace and Valentino Garavani reacted to the news on social media, posting tributes and photos to platforms including Instagram.

Born in Mantua, Italy, Sozzani rose up in the Italian fashion scene, and was appointed editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia in 1988 (the same year Anna Wintour took the helm at American Vogue). She was recently the star subject of the documentary “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” which debuted at the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

See below for Instagram tributes from designers:

Diane von Furstenberg

Good bye darling Franca, mother of Francesco and godmother to so many ! We will miss your smile but your love, your talent and your work will warm the planet for ever ! I love you Diane A photo posted by DVF (@dvf) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:50am PST



Valentino Garavani

Dear Franca you will always be in my heart. Valentino A photo posted by Valentino Garavani (@realmrvalentino) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:55am PST



Nicolas Ghesquiere

U will be missed dear Franca Sozzani RIP A photo posted by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:04am PST

Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy



Donatella Versace

Ciao Franca, my dearest friend. You will be in my heart forever. A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:29am PST



Brian Atwood



Giambattista Valli

I will miss you my favorite blonde Princess, I will miss you as the beautiful human being, as an inspiration and the precious friend you are, now you left us for a new adventure….bon voyage #francasozzani 😘👸🏼❤️ A photo posted by Giambattista Valli Official (@giambattistavalliparis) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:56am PST



Alessandro Dell’Acqua of Rochas and N. 21

ADDIO FRANCA SARAI SEMPRE NEL MIO CUORE RIP💔 A photo posted by Alessandro Dell Acqua (@dellacqua) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:20am PST



Peter Dundas

FRANCA💔💔💔 Thank you Franca for everything you did for me and for fashion. You were visionary and a frontrunner in our world but also as a unique and powerful woman. Thank you for your guidance and for your belief in me. It was a privilege to know you. We will all miss you deeply Today is a sad day. Rest in peace Franca A photo posted by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:09am PST



Tabitha Simmons

Franca Sozzani a true visionary and beautiful person who was full of inspiration and creativity will be missed 😔😢 feel honored to have worked for her A photo posted by tabithasimmons (@tabithasimmons) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:04am PST



Chiara Ferragni

So much respect for an icon that made such a revolution in the fashion industry. You're gonna be missed. A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:51am PST



Nicolo Beretta of Giannico

Dear Franca, I can't describe in words how devastated I am to hear that you are not with us anymore. I was lucky enough to receive your support when I was only 15, since then your advices and your help made me who I am today. Your style, class and vision will always remain in my heart and will inspire me forever., you will always be my muse. Thank you for everything Goodbye 😢😢😢 A photo posted by Giannico (@giannico_official) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:50am PST



Amina Muaddi of Oscar Tiye



Paula Cademartori