Designers Pay Tribute to the Late Franca Sozzani on Social Media

By / 8 hours ago
Franca Sozzani Style
Franca Sozzani at Paris Fashion Week in 2014.
REX Shutterstock

Legendary Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani died this morning at age 66. And today, major designers such as Donatella Versace and Valentino Garavani reacted to the news on social media, posting tributes and photos to platforms including Instagram.

Born in Mantua, Italy, Sozzani rose up in the Italian fashion scene, and was appointed editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia in 1988 (the same year Anna Wintour took the helm at American Vogue). She was recently the star subject of the documentary “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” which debuted at the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

See below for Instagram tributes from designers:

Diane von Furstenberg


Valentino Garavani

Dear Franca you will always be in my heart. Valentino

A photo posted by Valentino Garavani (@realmrvalentino) on


Nicolas Ghesquiere

U will be missed dear Franca Sozzani RIP

A photo posted by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on

 

Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy


Donatella Versace

Ciao Franca, my dearest friend. You will be in my heart forever.

A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on


Brian Atwood


Giambattista Valli


Alessandro Dell’Acqua of Rochas and N. 21

ADDIO FRANCA SARAI SEMPRE NEL MIO CUORE RIP💔

A photo posted by Alessandro Dell Acqua (@dellacqua) on


Peter Dundas


Tabitha Simmons


Chiara Ferragni

So much respect for an icon that made such a revolution in the fashion industry. You're gonna be missed.

A photo posted by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on


Nicolo Beretta of Giannico


Amina Muaddi of Oscar Tiye


Paula Cademartori

Thank you for being such a formidable inspiring woman… Grazie ❤️ #FrancaSozzani

A photo posted by Paula Cademartori (@pcademartori) on

