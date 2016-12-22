Designers Pay Tribute to the Late Franca Sozzani on Social Media

Legendary Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani died this morning at age 66. And today, major designers such as Donatella Versace and Valentino Garavani reacted to the news on social media, posting tributes and photos to platforms including Instagram.
Born in Mantua, Italy, Sozzani rose up in the Italian fashion scene, and was appointed editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia in 1988 (the same year Anna Wintour took the helm at American Vogue). She was recently the star subject of the documentary “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” which debuted at the 2016 Venice Film Festival.
See below for Instagram tributes from designers:
Diane von Furstenberg
Valentino Garavani
Nicolas Ghesquiere
Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy
I am heartbroken about my dear friend @francasozzani1 gone too soon. My heart is with all of your loved ones. Today would have been our usual Christmas dinner, where you would be the most beautiful and funny host. Your spirit, your kindness, and gentle soul will be missed in this world forever. My dear friend Franca, you were one of my very first supporters and I honor your memory today and everyday to come, you will always stay in my heart, as I am sure you will stay in the one of everyone who really knew you. How lucky they are, to have you in heaven. LOVE YOU @francasozzani1 and MAY YOU REST IN PEACE ❤
Donatella Versace
Brian Atwood
Was shocked to hear the news of the passing of @francasozzani1 such a wonderful person and free spirit who created a legacy that will live forever!!! Franca thank you for you vision and the love that you showed us all. #Rip #francasozzani #brianatwood #blessedsoul our prayers go to her family. 🙏🏻❤️❤️💔💔💔💔 #vogue #italia #fashion #visionary #icon
Giambattista Valli
Alessandro Dell’Acqua of Rochas and N. 21
Peter Dundas
FRANCA💔💔💔 Thank you Franca for everything you did for me and for fashion. You were visionary and a frontrunner in our world but also as a unique and powerful woman. Thank you for your guidance and for your belief in me. It was a privilege to know you. We will all miss you deeply Today is a sad day. Rest in peace Franca
Tabitha Simmons
Chiara Ferragni
Nicolo Beretta of Giannico
Dear Franca, I can't describe in words how devastated I am to hear that you are not with us anymore. I was lucky enough to receive your support when I was only 15, since then your advices and your help made me who I am today. Your style, class and vision will always remain in my heart and will inspire me forever., you will always be my muse. Thank you for everything Goodbye 😢😢😢
Amina Muaddi of Oscar Tiye
I am so heartbroken. You gave me a chance when I started my career and made me believe in myself. Your class, poise and kindness. Your style, grace and knowledge. It all reflected on your work and life. You are forever an inspiration. I am lucky to have met you and I am honored to have received your support. I always said you look like an angel. Now you are one. With love, Amina
Paula Cademartori